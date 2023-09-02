54-year-old ex-WWE star reveals career-ending pact he made with Chris Jericho 

Former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho spent years bouncing back and forth from the main event scene of the Stamford-based promotion. After much of the frustration the former World Heavyweight Champion endured over the years, he left the company and joined AEW in 2019. The first ballot future Hall of Famer also became the inaugural AEW World Champion to boot!

When Jericho turned 19, he trained at the Hart Family Dungeon, where he met future WWE star Lance Storm. The duo faced each other in a ten-minute time limit draw at Moose Hall in Alberta, on October 2, 1990.

Lance Storm recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet on Insights, during which he revealed that both he and Y2J made a pact - the two agreed to be each other's final opponent when it is time to call it a career!

When Chris Van Vleit brought up Jericho wrestling for 30 years in the wrestling industry, and counting, Lance Storm laughed before commenting on it:

"That's sort of the running joke between us because we've, over the years, made a pact that because our very first match was against each other... We did a 10 or 15 minute draw, I don't remember which, uh, in Ponoka, Alberta... And I've always contended that it would be especially cool because we know each other still to do our last match with each other too, and have us both bookend our careers," Lance Storm said. [14:28 onwards]

The former WWE star further stated that on a recent episode of Talk is Jericho podcast, they "reaffirmed the pact." However, Storm added that he jokes about Y2J still wrestling after all these years, and that the latter should consider retirement at least in the next five to ten years.

Former WWE authority awestruck by Chris Jericho's performance at AEW All In

Eric Bischoff recently spoke on his 83 Weeks podcast about Jericho's match against Will Ospreay at AEW All In. The duo worked a well-received one-on-one contest that fell just of 15 minutes. Bischoff stated:

"Blown away, but I’ll disagree, I don’t think Chris was able to keep up but he did a f**king valiant effort trying to and he was not that far behind. It was obvious, this was not Chris Jericho from the late 90s. This wasn’t Chris Jericho WWE. 52 years old. To be able to go out there and have that level of quality of a match, especially with somebody like Will Ospreay? Freaking mind-boggling to me! So much respect for Chris.”

It remains to be seen if WWE fans will ever get to see Chris Jericho return to the Stamford-based promotion at some point down the line.

