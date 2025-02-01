54-year-old former WWE Champion teases potential in-ring return at the 2025 Royal Rumble

WWE Royal Rumble is an event where formerly signed athletes and legends could pop up as a surprise. This year's titular contest on the men's side is stacked with big names such as Roman Reigns, CM Punk, John Cena, Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins.

Although he sporadically appeared for the Stamford-based promotion in the past few years, Rob Van Dam has not wrestled for WWE since 2014. His final match was against Seth Rollins on an episode of SmackDown in August.

On a recent episode of his podcast 1 Of A Kind, Van Dam was asked about a potential in-ring return at the Royal Rumble and subsequently working WrestleMania 41 on April 20. The ECW legend did not rule it out himself, although he did not delve into it. However, the veteran teased an appearance in some form or fashion on The Show of Shows.

"That'd be an interesting story. Let me finish my story," Rob Van Dam said. [From 0:59 onwards]

Rob Van Dam also explained that being at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas this year, WrestleMania 41 could feature a Van Dam appearance.

Could Rob Van Dam spark a rivalry with an 'entitled' former WWE Champion?

When Drew McIntyre's blunt comments on the wrestling business late last year gained steam, RVD urged the Scot to lose the entitlement.

Speaking on his 1 Of A Kind podcast, Van Dam explained that whatever Drew McIntyre said about road families not being real resonated with him. However, he added that it was ultimately a choice that they made for a better life, which the Scot seems to have overlooked:

"Yeah, okay, it's a rough life. I chose to do it. That's because it was a better choice for me. I didn't want the conventional life, so you get that too, right? I'm just saying, if you roll back the entitlement just a little bit, it can open up your mind enough to see it from that wider view, and there's different angles to look at it," the WWE Hall of Famer said.

Meanwhile, McIntyre has set his sights on cashing his ticket to WWE's grandest spectacle this year by winning the Royal Rumble.

