54-year-old WWE legend reveals his biggest regret with Randy Orton

A WWE legend has revealed their biggest regret with Randy Orton. The Viper has been a mainstay in WWE for over two decades and has competed against a number of top names throughout his career.

One of the biggest stars Orton feuded with early in his career was Rob Van Dam. The two had quite a few matches over the Intercontinental Championship in the mid-2000s.

Recently, speaking on his 1 Of A Kind podcast, RVD talked about his biggest regret with the 14-time WWE World Champion. He was asked about his selling in the ring and whether any of the moves ever hurt him. RVD recalled an incident with Orton and his infamous punt kick.

"So, we had that Stretcher match, and he did a football punt underneath my chin, and dude, this is so relevant to what some of the guys like Chael Sonnen are trying to argue. You know, I heard him saying that some of the wrestlers say, 'just lay it in there, I'll roll with it' and whatever. Exactly what I told Randy, and I regretted it," he said.

The match The Whole F'n Show is talking about the match against Randy Orton in 2007 at the One Night Stand event. This was RVD's final match before he left WWE after his contract expired.

"I told him, 'Yeah, don't worry about it.' You know, because it was going to be hard for him to run on the apron and do it and whatever. And it f**king got me wham so f**king hard. But it was crazy because we were going into a concussion angle anyway, and so it's easy to tap into real emotions and go with it. And this was before we knew about concussions, or we never would have done it, you know," the veteran added.

You can watch the video below:

With the former ECW Champion out of his way, he wanted to go all in for a young Randy Orton. Going by his comments, it appears he got more than what he bargained for and was really hurt in the process.

Randy Orton set for big match next week on SmackDown

Randy Orton has been involved in a feud with Drew McIntyre on SmackDown for quite some time. They faced each other in a tag team match at SummerSlam, but they aren't done with each other.

A couple of weeks ago, The Apex Predator took down the Scottish Psychopath with an RKO on SmackDown. The two stars are now set for a collision course.

This week on SmackDown it was announced that Orton will face McIntyre next Friday.

