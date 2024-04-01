54-year-old WWE legend tells Stone Cold Steve Austin he misses him

A WWE legend just told Stone Cold Steve Austin that he misses him via social media.

Road Dogg was an integral part of WWE's Attitude Era. During this time, he joined D-X and together, the group were responsible for some of the most memorable and controversial moments in WWE history. Road Dogg is also multi-time tag team champion along with Billy Gunn. During the peak of his career, Brian James competed against many of the top stars in the company, including Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Recently, a fan shared a controversial interaction that took place between Steve Austin and Road Dogg during the Attitude Era. Road Dogg reacted to the tweet by telling Steve Austin that he misses him.

"I miss you Steve."

Rikishi thinks Stone Cold Steve Austin should induct Paul Heyman in the WWE Hall of Fame

Paul Heyman's contribution to the pro wrestling business is undeniable. He has had a lasting impact that will remain for many years. He is known for his amazing promos and managerial skills. All his accolades have led WWE to name him as an inductee into the 2024 Hall of Fame. However, a lot of fans are speculating about who should induct him.

Speaking on his Rikishi Fatu Off the Top podcast, Rikishi suggested that Steve Austin should be the one to induct Paul Heyman into the WWE Hall of Fame.

"I don't know if, you know, his kids, you know, he might want to pass that opportunity to them or who knows somebody close in the family... I would almost think somebody from the ECW days, you know, cause Philadelphia is where Paul [Heyman] had his company at, you know, put a lot of guys on there, you know, they gave him their start. I'm gonna go out and say in my eyes, the way I see somebody to do it, justice for Paul [Heyman], I'd have to go Stone Cold Steve Austin," Rikishi said. [From 00:30 to 01:23]

It will be interesting to see if Paul Heyman will consider this suggestion from Rikishi.

