55-year-old WWE legend surpisingly added to active roster

A legendary figure in WWE and the professional wrestling business has returned to the company's active roster.

William Regal is a former NXT General Manager who was released from the company during the pandemic. He signed with All Elite Wrestling and was the manager of The Blackpool Combat Club for a bit before departing the promotion.

Regal had to stay off of television for a year due to ending his AEW contract early and appeared during the March 5 edition of NXT to confront his son, Charlie Dempsey. The former NXT GM has once again been added to WWE's active roster, and you can check out his official profile by clicking here:

"In August 2014, Regal was appointed the new General Manager of NXT, and between signing international stars and sanctioning boundary-breaking contests, he’s helped the brand take its place on the cutting edge of sports-entertainment. Part English gentleman, part Blackpool brawler, William Regal remains one of the most dignified Superstars on the roster. And even today, he’s never above putting an opponent in his place, either with his words or with his fists." [H/T: WWE]

Expand Tweet

Bill Apter claims WWE authority figure reminds him of William Regal

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes WWE SmackDown GM Nick Aldis resembles William Regal.

Nick Aldis was named the new SmackDown GM by Triple H last October. The former NWA Champion has excelled in the role so far and has established himself as the authority of SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Bill Apter claimed Nick Aldis resembled William Regal and wondered if he was the only one who felt that way:

"With Nick Aldis, am I the only one who thought that it was reminiscent of William Regal being a general manager?" said Bill Apter. [2:18 - 2:27]

Ava Raine is The Rock's daughter and is currently serving as the General Manager of NXT. The Rock recently joined TKO Group Holding's Board of Directors and will be in action at WrestleMania 40. The Brahma Bull is also scheduled to appear on RAW on April 1 in Brooklyn.

Poll : Do you miss William Regal as NXT GM? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion