The Rock received a big benefit after joining the TKO board

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has secured trademarks for several of his WWE nicknames and catchphrases.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson had been appointed to the Board of Directors of WWE's parent company, TKO Group Holdings.

In addition to a substantial payday of approximately $30 million, it was disclosed at that time that Johnson had also acquired the intellectual property and trademark rights to his stage name, 'The Rock.' However, this was not the sole item that the former WWE Champion secured trademarks for.

As per the IP Assignment Agreement signed between TKO Group Holdings and Johnson, it has been revealed that Johnson now possesses the rights to various nicknames and catchphrases, including 'Jabroni,' 'The Brahma Bull,' 'The People’s Champion,' 'The Great One,' 'Know Your Role and Shut Your Mouth,' and several others.

“'Rock IP' means any and all Intellectual Property Rights throughout the world at any time owned by the TKO Group Parties, or any of their respective Affiliates, whether registered or unregistered, relating to (a) the following ring names and taglines: ‘The Rock’, ‘Rocky Maivia’, ‘Team Corporate’, ‘Rock Nation’, ‘The Nation’, ‘Roody Poo’, ‘Candy A**’, ‘Jabroni’, ‘If you smell what The Rock is cooking’, ‘The Samoan Sensation’, ‘The Blue Chipper’, ‘The Brahma Bull’, ‘The People’s Champion’, ‘The Great One’, ‘Know Your Role and Shut Your Mouth’, ‘Team Bring It’, ‘The Rock Just Bring It’, ‘The People’s Elbow’, ‘Rock Bottom’, ‘Finally, The Rock has come back to…’, ‘It doesn’t matter what…’, ‘Blue Hell' ‘The millions… (and millions)’, ‘Rockpocalypse’, ‘Project Rock’ and ‘The most electrifying man in sports and entertainment.'

What the future has in store for Dwayne Johnson remains to be seen.

The Rock has been advertised for the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown

The upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown will be live from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

With the 2024 Elimination Chamber now a part of history books, the focus has shifted towards the Road to WrestleMania 40. Notably, during this week's episode of SmackDown, The Rock is prominently advertised to make an appearance.

Since Cody Rhodes issued a challenge to The Rock for a future match, fans are buzzing with anticipation for this week's show to witness how The Great One will respond to this call-out.

With Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns already confirmed for WrestleMania 40, it will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based company has planned for The Rock heading into The Grandest Stage of Them All.

