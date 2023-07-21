57-year-old WWE legend sends a message as Roman Reigns and The Bloodline are immortalized

Roman Reigns and his Bloodline may have imploded, but earlier, they were untouchable and immortalized, as shared by WWE legend Paul Heyman.

Since the inception of the faction, they have ruled Friday Night SmackDown week after week with sold-out shows. However, the same was witnessed on Monday Night RAW as Heyman shared a photo from last year on social media.

On July 25, 2022, Roman Reigns, The Usos, came down to the red brand at Madison Square Garden with all their gold titles. The show was jam-packed, and this moment was captured with The Bloodline in one frame on the walls of The Garden.

The Tribal Chief had the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship that he gained from Brock Lesnar. Meanwhile, Jimmy and Jey Usos also carried the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship that they obtained from team RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Matt Riddle).

Paul Heyman, on behalf of Reigns' family members, took to social media to share that they are honored by the presentation of The Bloodline on the walls of the World's Most Famous Arena.

"We are almost as honored to be enshrined in the hallowed halls of the #WorldsMostFamousArena #MadisonSquareGarden @TheGarden as the Garden itself must be honored to have us adorning their walls!" he wrote.

The Wiseman shared a photo from Madison Square Garden.

Check out the 57-year-old legend's tweet here.

Judgment Day is reportedly expected to replace The Bloodline on WWE television

Since the company has officially declared the break-up of Roman Reigns' faction, a new stable is expected to succeed.

On the other hand, Judgment Day is stronger than ever, with Damian Priest and Finn Balor settling their differences, Rhea Ripley as the Women's World Champion, and newly crowned Dominik Mysterio as the NXT North American Champion.

According to the latest reports by WKRD Wrestling, the company can see Judgment Day stable as an ideal successor in terms of long-term storyline.

"WWE see [The] Judgement Day as the successor to The Bloodline's storyline in terms of fan interest and longevity. The Judgement Day's segments frequently gain major interest in the quarter-hour ratings and will continue to be a center point of shows moving forward."

It remains to be seen if more members from the Anoa'i family get added to Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and The Usos storyline. Meanwhile, Judgment Day members are leading to add full-blown gold to their faction.

What did you think of Paul Heyman's tweet? Sound off in the comments section below.

