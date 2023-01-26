Rumors have been going around that The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin may return to WWE for WrestleMania 39. Both legends could be part of big matches at The Show of Shows, but not everyone thinks it makes sense.

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has commented on The Rock and Austin's potential comebacks on his To Be The Man podcast, stating he doesn't think either of them should return to the ring. The Nature Boy did acknowledge that The Great One "never stops" and "looks like a million dollars."

Flair noted that neither The Rock nor Steve Austin needed the money from such a major role at WrestleMania. He also claimed that The Great One shouldn't lose in his hometown, as would likely be the case if he faces Roman Reigns.

"[Steve will] only do it if he wants to do it. As far as The Rock goes, obviously he doesn't need the money, and if he did it, I don't see him doing a favor, and why would he," questioned Ric Flair. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Flair's co-host Conrad Thompson explained that the Hollywood star would be "doing the favor" for his cousin. To this, the WWE legend claimed that Reigns didn't need it.

He then added that Austin is likelier to return and face The Tribal Chief amid rumors of the match being possible:

"I think it's more likely that Steve [Austin] would come back," Flair claimed.

The Nature Boy added that Stone Cold would need to get himself in shape for a match against Roman Reigns, which is a different scenario from his WrestleMania 38 main event against Kevin Owens.

Unlike The Rock, Steve Austin has multiple rumored opponents for WWE WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns is not the only star who has been rumored to face Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39, with a match against Brock Lesnar also being pitched. Conrad Thompson mentioned it to Ric Flair, who claimed a match against The Tribal Chief would be easier:

"I'd love to see either one [Austin vs. Reigns or Austin vs. Brock]," said The Nature Boy. "I think it'd be easier for him to wrestle Roman than Brock. Brock is just no matter how you get around it, he's just so damn strong and physically gifted. I mean, he really is an extraordinary athlete," he added.

It remains to be seen if either The Rock or Austin will return to WWE and have a match at WrestleMania 39. Their presence would undoubtedly boost the event's quality and star power.

