58-year-old WWE Hall of Famer is all praise for Trish Stratus after brutal match at Payback

A Hall of Famer recently praised Trish Stratus's efforts at WWE Payback.

Booker T is one of the most respected individuals in professional wrestling. He has also been one of the most entertaining personalities, whether in the ring or during commentary. He isn't one to speak his mind on even the most controversial topics, but he also knows when to praise another talent's performance.

On his Hall of Fame podcast recently, Booker T spoke about Stratus' Steel Cage match against Becky Lynch at Payback. The WWE Hall of Famer was all praise for the Canadian star's performance despite her loss.

"Trish Stratus definitely shined big time. Becky rocked it," Booker said. "They went out and they told a great story. They took you on that roller coaster ride that I love about this business so much — the story. The wrestling is an intricate detail, but the stories, man."

He continued:

"These ladies, they went out there and they tore the house down. Talk about bruised, battered, and torn, Trish Stratus, none of those bruises were fake. That was real, man. It just shows me her heart, and how much she really still loved this business. 2013, we went in the Hall of Fame together, and [she's] truly, truly a legend, and Hall of Famer," said Booker. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Trish Stratus thanked Becky Lynch following their match at WWE Payback

Trish and Becky Lynch had one of the most brutal matches at WWE Payback. It was undoubtedly one of the best bouts of the night and was the perfect way to kick off the Premium Live Event.

The match ended with Lynch as the victor. Afterward, Stratus took to social media to post a picture of her battle scars with a caption thanking The Man.

"#ThankYouBecky," Stratus wrote.

Check out her post here.

This match was also the perfect way to end their long rivalry. Now, it remains to be seen what's next for these two women.

