58-year-old WWE legend addresses the possibility of joining The Bloodline

WWE Hall of Famer & current NXT color commentator Booker T recently addressed the possibility of joining The Bloodline.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns initially formed the stable alongside Paul Heyman and The Usos in 2021. Sami Zayn later joined the group in May 2022. The Usos' younger brother, Solo Sikoa, also became a member of The Bloodline last September when he made his main roster debut to help Reigns retain his title against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. However, the stable lost one of its members earlier this year when Zayn turned on Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble PLE.

During the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, a fan suggested that there could be a plot twist in The Bloodline storyline and it would see Booker T become the group's new leader. The 58-year-old legend, however, turned down the idea.

"Too much TV time, man. It's too much TV time man. I ain't got time to be getting that call every week saying, 'hey man, we need you.' (...) Doing NXT weeks out of the year, that's a toll on my schedule, bro. (...) You know, and the plan of retirement for the old man, I'm serious. So, no. I'ma pass up on that job seriously," he said. [1:17:56 - 1:18:25]

Check out the entire episode of the Hall of Fame podcast down below:

A former champion wants to be a part of The Bloodline. Check out the details here.

The Bloodline is currently engaged in multiple feuds in WWE

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline are currently feuding with numerous superstars simultaneously. While Kevin Owens continues his quest to take down the group, Sami Zayn now has the same target.

Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes is the number one contender for Reigns' World Title after winning the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match. The two superstars will square off for the championship in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

The 39-year-old ex-WWE Superstar might get involved in Cody Rhodes' feud with Roman Reigns. Check out the details here.

Please credit the Hall of Fame podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes