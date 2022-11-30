58-year-old WWE legend seemingly open to returning following fan's request to Triple H 

Since taking over the reins of WWE's creative department from Vince McMahon, Triple H has brought back numerous former stars. Madusa, also known as Alundra Blayze, is the most recent to hint at a potential comeback.

Alundra first showed up at the Stamford-based promotion in 1993 when the company reinstated its Women's Championship, which had been vacant since 1990. The 58-year-old went on to win the six-woman tournament to be crowned the new Women's Champion. The promotion blacklisted her in 1995 due to her participation in a controversial incident that saw her drop the WWF Women's championship belt into a trash can after appearing on WCW.

She retired from the in-ring competition in 2001 after Vince McMahon bought WCW.

A fan on Twitter recently requested Triple H to bring back Madusa for the Royal Rumble PLE next year. The former Women's Champion was quick to respond to the fan's request, seemingly keeping the door open for her return.

Madusa, aka, Alundra Blaze, recently claimed that she's still the WWE 24/7 Champion, a title that was retired by Triple H

Triple H has made several changes to WWE programming since replacing Vince McMahon as the company's Head of Creative in July. One of the changes included retiring the 24/7 title, which Nikki Cross threw in the trash after winning the championship.

After retiring from pro wrestling in 2001, Alundra was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015. She also returned to the ring in 2018, participating in the 20-Women Battle Royal at the Evolution Premium Live Event.

The 58-year-old was also present at Raw Reunion in 2019, where she defeated Candice Michelle via submission to win the 24/7 title. She later attempted to toss the title into the trash, only to sell it to Ted DiBiase instead.

Nikki throwing the title into the trash can drew the attention of the Hall of Famer, who claimed that she's still the 24/7/ Champion and will return to Triple H's WWE to reclaim the title if needed.

"Damn! Don’t make me show up and come get that title. I am still 24/7 Champion. Don’t believe me? Go back in history and listen to what Jack Tunney said “No one can win the title by it being bought’ 'surrendered' to them. -Jack Tunney. @WWE we may have a problem," wrote Blayze.

Madusa/AlundraBlayze @Madusa_rocks

we may have a problem.🤷‍♀️ Nicola Glencross @WWENikkiASH 😉 https://t.co/cAeLMlY9j1 Damn! Don’t make me show up and come get that title. I am still 24/7 Champion. Don’t believe me? Go back in history and listen to what Jack Tunney said “No one can win the title by it being bought’ 'surrendered' to them. -Jack Tunney @WWE we may have a problem.🤷‍♀️ twitter.com/WWENikkiASH/st… Damn! Don’t make me show up and come get that title. I am still 24/7 Champion. Don’t believe me? Go back in history and listen to what Jack Tunney said “No one can win the title by it being bought’ 'surrendered' to them. -Jack Tunney@WWE we may have a problem.🤷‍♀️ twitter.com/WWENikkiASH/st…

Madusa last appeared on the July 26th edition of NXT. She was part of a backstage segment with Roxanne Perez and McKenzie Mitchell, announcing a Fatal Four-Way elimination match for the vacant Women’s Tag Team Championship.

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : 0 votes