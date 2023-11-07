59-time champion reacts to spine-chilling photo of Nikki Cross

A former WWE champion has responded to Nikki Cross' spooky picture sitting alongside RAW backstage interviewer Byron Saxton.

The name in question is R-Truth (aka Ron Killings), who has been a 54-time 24/7 champion, a two-time United States Champion, a two-time Hardcore Champion, and a one-time Tag Team Champion.

For the past few weeks on Monday Night RAW, Nikki Cross has been appearing on TV with a different personality that shows as if she were locked in a trance. On an episode of the Red brand show, Chelsea Green discovered a disembodied head of the 34-year-old star when she attempted to remove a jack-o'-lantern from the table.

Last night on RAW, the former women's champion was a part of the Women's Battle Royal as she remained expressionless before Nia Jax and Raquel Rodriguez sent her out of the ring.

Recently, while traveling together on a flight, Saxton shared a selfie with Nikki Cross, in which the female star has a spine-chilling expression.

Check out Saxton's post below:

R-Truth reacted to the post of the backstage interviewer, stating not to stare or mention anything to Cross as she looked scary.

"Dawg just sit in yo seat, Don’t stare, and don’t say anything, @wwenikkicross is trippin right now👀," Killings wrote.

Check out the screengrab of the 59-time champion's comment below:

Truth's comment on Saxton's post.

Wrestling veteran says Nikki Cross can cleverly respond to WWE embarrassing her on TV

As mentioned earlier, World Wrestling Entertainment has come up with a new bizarre and twisted moniker for the female star, and Vince Russo has spoken about the case.

The former writer gave an instance of WWE making Big Veto wear a dress and how the star got back at the company by owning the gimmick and wearing the dress even in public settings.

Speaking on this week's Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo explained that Cross should also stay in her weird character even in public settings.

"Bro, the only way you get back at them is when they do something like this to you if you don't sell it, and you take it even further," Russo said.

Check out the video below:

Only time will what has WWE planned for the former RAW Women's Champion with her brand new character on television.

What did you think of Saxton sharing a spine-chilling photo of Nikki Cross? Sound off in the comments section below.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here