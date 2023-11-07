"That's what she needs to do" - Nikki Cross can cleverly respond to WWE embarrassing her on TV, says veteran (Exclusive)

Nikki Cross's bizarre character traits over the past few weeks have raised questions about WWE's perception of the 34-year-old star. Vince Russo opened up about Cross' status and felt hers was a classic case of the company intentionally making talents look bad.

Vince Russo is no stranger to the WWE system and how the officials in power treat the contracted talents. The former WWE head writer recalled how the company made Big Vito wear a dress just because the star was his friend.

Instead of going into his shell, Vito responded by owning the gimmick and wearing the dress even in public settings. Vince Russo said it was a way of sticking it back to WWE, as he explained on this week's Legion of RAW:

"Bro, the only way you get back at them is when they do something like this to you if you don't sell it, and you take it even further. Bro, they put a dress on Big Vito because he was my friend. And what did Big Vito do, bro? He wore the dress to the airport. He wore the dress out to dinner. He wore the dress everywhere he went, and that stuck it so far up their backsides." [From 37:00 onwards]

Nikki Cross' booking in recent weeks has surprised many as she was once a RAW Women's Champion. Vince Russo urged Cross to react to WWE's seemingly embarrassing creative by taking her strange behavior outside the realms of wrestling.

"That's what she needs to do. If I'm her, I'm walking around like that backstage. I'm walking around like that in catering. Bro, I'm like that if I'm in the women's room. That's exactly what I would do." [38:40 - 39:00]

What did Nikki Cross do on the latest RAW episode?

Nikki Cross has been in a world of her own of late. Best described to be in a state of catatonia, the Scottish star has been spotted in odd locations in recent weeks, mostly in an unresponsive state, staring into the abyss.

The entire storyline around Cross is shrouded in mystery, as some are even concerned about her mental health.

The weirdness continued on this week's RAW as instead of competing to win the Women's Battle Royal, it looked like Nikki Cross deliberately got herself eliminated from the match.

She looked lost at ringside after getting dumped out of the ring and made fans wonder what was next for her.

What do you think is the endgame to Cross' transformation? Sound off in the comments section below.

