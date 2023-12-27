59-time champion returns at WWE event after 368 days to accept open challenge; gets squashed in under a minute

WWE returned to the famous Madison Square Garden arena in New York on Saturday, December 26, to kickstart the five-day Holiday Tour. The event was stacked with top stars from RAW in action and featured R-Truth's return to the live events. However, the former 24/7 Champion was squashed in under a minute.

R-Truth recently returned to WWE programming after being on the shelf for nearly a year. The 59-time champion has been involved in a storyline with Judgment Day and recently defeated JD McDonagh in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight on RAW.

The 51-year-old answered Omos's open challenge at last night's live event, where MVP put the condition that anyone who could knock the Nigerian Giant off his feet would get his watch and a cash prize.

However, Truth was unsuccessful in his attempt and was squashed by Omos in less than a minute.

Truth last wrestled at a house show on December 23, 2022. Coincidentally, his opponent was also Omos, who handed him a loss at that time.

CM Punk wrestled his first WWE match in nearly a decade at MSG

R-Truth was not the only name to make his in-ring comeback at Tuesday's house show in Madison Square Garden. CM Punk also wrestled in his first WWE match since 2014. The Voice of the Voiceless defeated Dominik Mysterio in a singles bout.

Punk also addressed the fans in the arena after the victory. The former AEW star noted that he is here to win the Royal Rumble and headline WrestleMania, and that would be the start.

The show also featured the return of Sami Zayn. The former Bloodline member was taken out by Drew McIntyre a few weeks back on RAW. Upon returning, Zayn teamed up with Jey Uso to challenge Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. However, the former Bloodline duo was unable to clinch the win.

