WWE Holiday Tour Results: CM Punk defeats three-time champion, Rhea Ripley faces two RAW stars, Roman Reigns' former rival returns from injury (New York, 12/26)

WWE kickstarted the five-day Holiday Tour with a couple of house shows across the States on Tuesday, December 26. The RAW roster stopped at the legendary Madison Square Garden arena in New York for an action-packed evening. We now have results from the event.

The show was stacked with multiple title matches and featured CM Punk's first WWE match in nearly 10 years. The Voice of the Voiceless took on three-time champion Dominik Mysterio in a singles bout, where he managed to come out on top despite interferences from Rhea Ripley.

Punk also addressed the live crowd after the win, noting that he's just starting.

Elsewhere on the card, Becky Lynch defeated Zoey Stark, while Kofi Kingston got a win over Ludwig Kaiser. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance also defeated Piper Niven and Chelsea Green to retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

The show also featured multiple returns as R-Truth wrestled his first match on the live events in over a year. The former 24/7 Champion lost to Omos.

Sami Zayn also made a comeback after being taken out by Drew McIntyre a few weeks back. The former Bloodline member teamed up with Jey Uso to take on Finn Balor and Damian Priest. However, the two former Roman Reigns' rivals were unable to defeat the take the tag team titles from the Judgment Day duo.

In other matches on the card, Ricochet defeated Bronson Reed, while Rhea Ripley retained her title against Shayna Baszler and Ivy Nile in a triple-threat match.

Cody Rhodes wrestled Shinsuke Nakamura in a Bull rope match where the American Nightmare came out on top.

The event was headlined by Seth Rollins, who faced Drew McIntyre in the main event. The Visionary retained the title, after which he also paid tribute to the late Brodie Lee on the anniversary of his untimely death.

Complete WWE Holiday Tour Results

Here are the complete WWE live show results from MSG, New York, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Becky Lynch defeated Zoey Stark

Kofi Kingston defeated Ludwig Kaiser

Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (c) retain over Chelsea Green and Piper Niven

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (c) retain over Chelsea Green and Piper Niven Omos defeated R-Truth

Women’s World Title Match – Rhea Ripley (c) retains over Ivy Nile and Shayna Baszler in a triple-threat

Rhea Ripley (c) retains over Ivy Nile and Shayna Baszler in a triple-threat Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match: Finn Balor & Damian Priest (c) retain over Sami Zayn and Jey Uso

Finn Balor & Damian Priest (c) retain over Sami Zayn and Jey Uso CM Punk defeated Dominik Mysterio

Ricochet defeated Bronson Reed

Cody Rhodes defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a Bull rope match

World Heavyweight Title: Seth Rollins (c) retains over Drew McIntyre