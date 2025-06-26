59-year-old WWE legend bullied the company to push Jey Uso, says veteran

Jey Uso's reign as the World Heavyweight Champion came to an end on an episode of WWE RAW when he faced Gunther in a rematch. Meanwhile, Disco Inferno thinks Rikishi bullied the company to make his son the world champion.

Ad

Rikishi Fatu has heavily criticized and demanded that employees be fired over his son, Jey Uso's, booking in the promotion following his loss to Gunther. While the company hasn't responded to the veteran's demands, Disco Inferno thinks there's a reason and made a bold claim.

Speaking on K100 with Konnan and Disco Inferno, Inferno and Konnan reviewed Rikishi's reaction when Jey Uso lost the World Heavyweight Championship. The WCW veteran claimed that the Hall of Famer bullied the company in the first place and made his son the World Heavyweight Champion.

Ad

Trending

The veteran's tone was unclear as Konnan disagreed with the statement and the show's host was laughing, but it seemed Inferno wasn't joking about it as he and Konnan argued over it.

Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE

"Well, he got a lot. He gets a lot of views when he talks about his kid. He basically bullied them into making him the champion," Inferno said. (From 06:17 to 06:22)

Ad

Ad

Ex-WWE employee was unhappy with Jey Uso's booking

Jey Uso became one of the most beloved on-screen characters in WWE in a matter of months on WWE RAW. Main Event Jey's rise to the top came as a pleasant surprise, but the short World Heavyweight Championship reign raised several questions.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios, Tommy Carlucci was unhappy with WWE's booking of the 39-year-old RAW star following his loss to Gunther. Carlucci also stated it would be terrible writing if Jey reunited with Jimmy Uso to go after The New Day's titles.

Ad

"Is that [teaming up with Jimmy Uso] what they're going to do, coach? If they do, that's just terrible writing, and it's just killing Jey Uso, big time, and it's going to pi** off his dad, Rikishi, big time," Carlucci said.

Ad

It'll be interesting to see what's next for the former World Heavyweight Champion in the coming months.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit K100 with Konnan and Disco Inferno and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More