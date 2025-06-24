Management's booking is turning Jey Uso into a "loser," says ex-WWE employee

Jey Uso's momentum on WWE RAW is slowing down as Main Event Jey is stacking losses on the brand. Recently, a former employee reacted to the former World Heavyweight Champion's run and predicted his next opponents.

On the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW, Jey Uso lost clean to Cody Rhodes in the semi-finals of the King of the Ring Tournament. The result means The American Nightmare advances to the finals against his former mentor, Randy Orton, at WWE Night of Champions 2025. However, Tommy Carlucci questioned what's next for Main Event Jey.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Last Word, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci called out management's booking decision of Jey Uso since he lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther.

Trending

"He's a loser. And, here's the deal, coach. I hate to say that because I really like Jey [Uso] a lot. They're [management / creative team] making him into a loser, and they're setting him up to go back to his brother to wrestle The New Day. There's no way he should've lost this match tonight... Now, what does he got? What does Jey have right now? He was the champion for 51 days, and he just lost clean to Cody Rhodes in the semi-finals of the King of the Ring," Carlucci said.

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

Carlucci predicted that a reunion with Jimmy Uso and a feud with The New Day is possible for the titles, but thinks it's terrible writing for the 39-year-old RAW star and believes Rikishi would be unhappy with it as well.

"Is that [teaming up with Jimmy Uso] what they're going to do, coach? If they do, that's just terrible writing, and it's just killing Jey Uso, big time, and it's going to pi** off his dad, Rikishi, big time," Carlucci said. (From 10:25 to 11:30)

Rikishi slams WWE's decision after Jey Uso's loss

Jey Uso's short reign as the World Heavyweight Champion became the talk of the town amongst fans and industry veterans. Moreover, Uso's father, Rikishi Fatu, wasn't happy with the company and its booking decision of the 39-year-old star in multiple instances.

Speaking on the Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer slammed the decision to book Gunther vs. Goldberg for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta. The veteran also questioned the creative team and Da Man's ability to deliver in a title match.

"Is Goldberg able to give that type of a match to justify the Heavyweight belt? I mean, this belt has prestige on it, right? How do we get the belt back to Jey, and then we say, 'Okay, we're going to get Goldberg? Let's go get Goldberg; you're next.' And then he comes through. I don't know, man," Rikishi said.

It'll be interesting to see what's next for Jey Uso in the promotion.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Behind The Turnbuckle Studios and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!