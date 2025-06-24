Management's booking is turning Jey Uso into a "loser," says ex-WWE employee

Jey Uso's momentum on WWE RAW is slowing down as Main Event Jey is stacking losses on the brand. Recently, a former employee reacted to the former World Heavyweight Champion's run and predicted his next opponents.
On the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW, Jey Uso lost clean to Cody Rhodes in the semi-finals of the King of the Ring Tournament. The result means The American Nightmare advances to the finals against his former mentor, Randy Orton, at WWE Night of Champions 2025. However, Tommy Carlucci questioned what's next for Main Event Jey.
Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Last Word, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci called out management's booking decision of Jey Uso since he lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther.
"He's a loser. And, here's the deal, coach. I hate to say that because I really like Jey [Uso] a lot. They're [management / creative team] making him into a loser, and they're setting him up to go back to his brother to wrestle The New Day. There's no way he should've lost this match tonight... Now, what does he got? What does Jey have right now? He was the champion for 51 days, and he just lost clean to Cody Rhodes in the semi-finals of the King of the Ring," Carlucci said.
Carlucci predicted that a reunion with Jimmy Uso and a feud with The New Day is possible for the titles, but thinks it's terrible writing for the 39-year-old RAW star and believes Rikishi would be unhappy with it as well.
"Is that [teaming up with Jimmy Uso] what they're going to do, coach? If they do, that's just terrible writing, and it's just killing Jey Uso, big time, and it's going to pi** off his dad, Rikishi, big time," Carlucci said. (From 10:25 to 11:30)
Rikishi slams WWE's decision after Jey Uso's loss
Jey Uso's short reign as the World Heavyweight Champion became the talk of the town amongst fans and industry veterans. Moreover, Uso's father, Rikishi Fatu, wasn't happy with the company and its booking decision of the 39-year-old star in multiple instances.
Speaking on the Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer slammed the decision to book Gunther vs. Goldberg for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta. The veteran also questioned the creative team and Da Man's ability to deliver in a title match.
"Is Goldberg able to give that type of a match to justify the Heavyweight belt? I mean, this belt has prestige on it, right? How do we get the belt back to Jey, and then we say, 'Okay, we're going to get Goldberg? Let's go get Goldberg; you're next.' And then he comes through. I don't know, man," Rikishi said.
It'll be interesting to see what's next for Jey Uso in the promotion.
