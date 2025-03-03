6'1" WWE Superstar was left horribly injured after Elimination Chamber; Michael Cole reveals he was never cleared to wrestle

After a WWE star suffered a horrible injury at Elimination Chamber, Michael Cole revealed that doctors had not cleared him to compete. He said it on the show.

Sami Zayn suffered an injury at Elimination Chamber event, and it turns out he was not cleared to wrestle.

The match was Unsanctioned, and Michael Cole revealed the reason for it, saying that he had been injured to the point where he could not be cleared to wrestle in a normal match against Kevin Owens. He had suffered a neck injury that made things worse going into the match, and because he insisted he was granted the match, WWE could not take responsibility for anything that happened during the bout.

"This is as personal, as emotional, and will cut as deep as anything these two men have been through in their entire career. That is the reason this is unsanctioned. Remember, the package piledriver delivered by Kevin Owens to Sami Zayn, injured Sami Zayn to a point where they could not clear him to compete in a normal match tonight."

Unfortunately, things didn't go well for him. As reported earlier, Kevin Owens left Sami severely injured after hitting him with multiple apron powerbombs. Michael Cole confirmed the injury as the show progressed, letting fans know to stay tuned to WWE's social media for more updates about Zayn.

