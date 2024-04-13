6-foot-8 star spotted at non-WWE event with Kofi Kingston, Damian Priest, Omos, and Xavier Woods

A massive star was spotted with Kofi Kingston, Damian Priest, Omos, and Xavier Woods at a non-WWE event.

Braun Strowman is one of the most impressive powerhouse athletes in WWE. He rose to prominence due to his incredible feats of strength in the ring. However, the 6-foot-8 star has been absent from WWE television due to an injury for several months now. However, he recently made an appearance at a non-WWE event.

Braun Strowman recently posted a video of himself at Powerslap with other WWE Superstars, such as Kofi Kingston, Damian Priest, Omos, and even Xavier Woods. They seemed to be enjoying themselves and the event.

Braun Strowman is a former Universal Champion

Jim Cornette believes there will be some major changes for Damian Priest after he won the World Heavyweight Championship

Ever since Damian Priest won the Money in the Bank briefcase, he has been trying to cash it in on Seth Rollins.

He tried multiple times, but each time, something would prevent him from cashing in his title. Hence, he took Rhea Ripley's advice and decided to wait for the right opportunity, which finally presented itself at WrestleMania.

After a grueling win at WrestleMania 40, the newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion Drew McIntyre mocked CM Punk. The latter retaliated with an assault, which caused Priest to come down to the ring and cash in his briefcase for the win.

Following the win, Jim Cornette predicted on his Drive-Thru podcast that Priest needs to get his own locker room and have the other members, except Rhea, knock on his door before entering.

"We got a new World Champion, Damian Priest... He needs to get a big head and leave the clubhouse for The Judgment Day and have his own private locker room. They gotta knock, except for Rhea. She can come in anytime."

Priest will have his work cut out for him in the next few months as he will defend the world title from the challengers.

