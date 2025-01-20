6 ft 4 in Giant in cahoots with Paul Heyman behind Roman Reigns' back in WWE; he "liked" an interesting post

A 6-foot-4 Giant, no longer working under the WWE umbrella, has hinted he's secretly working with Paul Heyman. Parker Boudreaux liked an interesting post on social media.

The Next Brock Lesnar has started making waves on the independent circuit after underwhelming stints in WWE and AEW, respectively. Parker Boudreaux recently revealed that he remains in contact with Paul Heyman, as The Wiseman likes to review his matches.

Last week, Roman Reigns shared behind-the-scenes photos of himself and Paul Heyman from the RAW on Netflix premiere on his Instagram handle. Parker Boudreaux commented on the post, saying, "#HeymanGuy."

He has now liked a post on X (formerly Twitter) about him being in "cahoots" with The Wiseman.

You can check out the screengrab below:

Boudreaux is currently signed to Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. As exciting as this pair seems on paper, it is unlikely that fans will see them on TV anytime soon unless WWE brings the formerly Harland back in the future.

Parker Boudreaux opens up about his relationship with WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman

In an interview with Cultaholic, Parker Boudreaux credited Paul Heyman for helping him get into the wrestling business.

"Even Paul Heyman, I still talk to him. Every other week, I still talk — he’s the one that got me into this business and he’s the one that really made my decision from college football to pro wrestling."

The 26-year-old wrestler expressed gratitude to The Wiseman for being closely involved in his journey.

"Such a legend, talk highly about me because he’s obviously managed some of the biggest stars of all-time, like I said, it’s inspiring for sure… I sent him my matches in Japan. He’s reviewing them now so, yeah man, he likes to see my work and I think he’s excited about this Japan thing so, I’m excited. It’s a true honor and privilege."

Paul Heyman will next appear on WWE TV during the January 27 edition of RAW on Netflix, where Roman Reigns will officially be acknowledged as the Undisputed Tribal Chief.

