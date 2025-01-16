Released WWE Superstar puts Roman Reigns on notice; claims to be a secret 'Paul Heyman Guy'

Paul Heyman has pledged allegiance to his many former clients, but his relationship with Roman Reigns has been built on trust and a deep connection with the Anoaʻi family. However, a released WWE Superstar's recent post on social media suggests the Wiseman could be grooming the 'Next Paul Heyman Guy.'

Parker Boudreaux was once dubbed the 'Next Big Thing' by Paul Heyman himself due to his striking resemblance to Brock Lesnar. Unfortunately, his career didn't take off as some people hoped for.

The 26-year-old superstar was let go by WWE in 2022 and suffered the same fate after he joined AEW. Since leaving All Elite Wrestling last year, Boudreaux has been looking to make a name for himself on the independent scene.

Earlier today, Roman Reigns took to his Instagram handle to share a behind-the-scenes peek of RAW on Netflix premiere, featuring unseen photos of himself and Paul Heyman.

Interestingly, Parker Boudreaux dropped a comment on the post, saying, "#HeymanGuy." The fact that the former AEW star chose to react to the OTC's post suggests he wants to align himself with Heyman.

Despite not working under the same umbrella, Boudreaux and Heyman have remained in touch. Whether the 310-pound monster will return to the Stamford-based promotion in the future remains to be seen.

Roman Reigns, via Paul Heyman, made a blockbuster announcement ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2025

After defeating Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat Match and regaining his Ula Fala, Roman Reigns has set his sights on reclaiming his Undisputed WWE Championship.

On last week's SmackDown, Heyman announced that his client would be entering the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match on February 1.

The Wiseman made the Only Tribal Chief's intentions known in front of Cody Rhodes, teasing a trilogy between the two rivals ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Roman Reigns will be joined by CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, John Cena, Jey Uso, and 23 other mystery entrants in the Royal Rumble match this year.

Will The Head of the Table be able to repeat history a decade after his last infamous Royal Rumble win? Only time will tell.

