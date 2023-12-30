6 ft 7 in WWE star reacts after main eventing show with the "largest audience of the year"

WWE has been breaking many records in sports entertainment over the years. A 6-ft 7-in star recently main evented a show that did record numbers, following which he took to Twitter to react to the achievement. This superstar was Dijak.

The Stamford-based wrestling promotion has hosted several big events over the year. Each event has done well as it has entertained fans and drawn big numbers.

POST Wrestling’s John Pollock recently reported that AEW Dynamite did well in Canada this past Wednesday by drawing its largest viewership since March 29. Meanwhile, NXT drew its largest audience of the year in Canada on Tuesday night.

"In Canada, AEW Dynamite averaged approx. 144,000 viewers this past Wednesday - its largest viewership in the country since March 29. NXT on Tues averaged ~96,000 viewers and was its largest audience of the year & the highest number I've seen NXT do on SN 360, per my records," Pollock posted.

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

NXT hosted some good matches and segments this past Tuesday. The main event of the show saw Dijak lose to Eddy Thorpe in a NXT Underground match. After the ratings were revealed, Dijak took to Twitter to joke that he was going to rename himself.

Check out what he wrote below:

"Brb, changing my name to DRAWJAK."

You can view his tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Dijak has worked selflessly to compete in some big matches for WWE. The massive superstar has put on some incredible matches over the years, but he has failed to win any titles in the company so far.

Dijak recently noted that he's had the best year of his WWE career in 2023

Dijak has received many unsuccessful pushes in his career. A character change on NXT has helped him compete in some big matches in 2023.

The former Retribution member got to face NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov and former NXT North American Champion Wes Lee in some top rated matches. He also had many televised matches that lasted over ten minutes.

Following his loss to Eddy Thorpe on the final episode of NXT of 2023, Dijak took to Twitter to state that 2023 was the best year of his WWE career.

Expand Tweet

Many fans clearly want to see him win some gold in 2024 as he is among the best workers in the ring. Some even want to see him defeat Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. However, it’s up to the WWE creative team to utilize him properly and book some good feuds inthe coming days.

Do you want to see Dijak win a championship in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.