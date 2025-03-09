6-time champion calls out WWE for not acknowledging historic moment

A multi-time champion recently posted a social media update to call out WWE for leaving out a historic moment in one of their recent videos. Wrestling veteran Gregory Helms is signed to the Stamford-based company under a Legend's contract.

Ad

WWE recently uploaded a YouTube video listing the top 30 heel turns in the company's history. The video featuring some of the most iconic moments, including Hulk Hogan joining the nWo, Seth Rollins betraying Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose, Dominik Mysterio turning on his father, and more, with John Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber topping the list.

Former WWE Superstar Gregory Helms (fka The Hurricane) recently took to his X (fka Twitter) account to share an interesting take on the video which did not include a popular heel turn. The former Cruiserweight Champion noted that Andre the Giant turning on Hulk Hogan deserved one of the top spots on the list.

Ad

Trending

Helms referred to the late star's turn as the biggest and most important one in professional wrestling. He insisted that the Stamford-based promotion edit the list to include Andre the Giant's iconic moment.

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

"IMO, Andre turning on Hulk is one of the biggest and most important turns in history. It deserves one of the top spots on this list. @WWE we got some editing to do. Helms hath spoken." he wrote.

Ad

You can check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gregory Helms is a six-time champion in World Wrestling Entertainment. He is a two-time Cruiserweight and Tag Team Champion and also won the Hardcore and European Championships once each.

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan shares his take on John Cena's heel turn

The 16-time former World Champion John Cena finally turned to the dark side at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. After Cody Rhodes rejected The Rock's offer to be a 'corporate champion,' The Cenation Leader joined forces with The Final Boss and brutally took out The American Nightmare.

Ad

In a recent interview with Justin Barrasso, wrestling legend Hulk Hogan shared his opinion on the shocking turning heel. The Hulkster noted that John Cena, not being a babyface anymore, would not be signing any autographs, which would be bigger than any storyline. He referred to it as one of the best heel turns he'd witnessed in a long time.

“Well, we definitely can see Cena now, can’t we?” said Hogan. “We know who he is now. He’s not signing autographs or doing what he’s been doing. That’s bigger than a wrestling angle. It’s one of the best heel turns I’ve seen in a long, long time. All the major players were involved. I can’t say enough about The Rock, too–he was incredible. They did it right, I’ll tell you that.” [H/T: Undisputed Substack]

Ad

Expand Tweet

John Cena will wrestle Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 for the Undisputed WWE Championship. It will be interesting to see if The Rock plays any part in the highly anticipated title contest to help Cena lift a record 17th World Title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback