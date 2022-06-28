"This is my show now" - 6-time champion puts John Cena on notice after his return on RAW

In the aftermath of his return on this week's Monday Night RAW, Becky Lynch has put John Cena on notice.

The six-time women's champion fought in a Last Chance Elimination Match qualifier against Shayna Baszler, Xia Li, Tamina, Nikki A.S.H., and Doudrop in the main event. She finally qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match after pinning the latter after a Manhandle Slam.

After the cameras stopped rolling, Lynch cut a promo and asked the WWE Universe if they enjoyed the 20th-anniversary celebration of Cena. Taking to Twitter, she sent another message to the 16-time world champion with the following:

"Good to see you @JohnCena. I thought I told you three years ago, this is my show now. (But you’re welcome anytime)," Lynch wrote.

On RAW, Cena delivered a heartfelt promo upon his return. He also interacted with several WWE Superstars and received special video messages from Chris Jericho, Randy Orton, Trish Stratus, Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan), Stone Cold Steve Austin, and other prominent names.

The leader of the Cenation even crossed paths with a former rival and Lynch's husband, Seth Rollins. You can read more about that while checking out this week's RAW results here.

How did the WWE Universe react to Becky Lynch's message to John Cena on Twitter?

On Monday Night RAW, Cena interacted with the superstars upon his return. However, fans took to Twitter to point out that the former multi-time world champion ignored Becky Lynch's presence while he was greeting others.

In response to Lynch's tweet, some fans mocked her as well. Check out some replies below:

In 2019, Lynch and Cena crossed paths on an episode of SmackDown. Some fans recalled their interaction and tweeted out the following:

At the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event, Lynch will be aiming to win the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match and eventually challenge for either the RAW or SmackDown Women's Title.

As for John Cena, it remains to be seen whether he will compete at this year's SummerSlam. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates about Mr. Hustle Loyalty Respect.

