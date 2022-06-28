Watch: Becky Lynch cuts promo after RAW goes off-air; Equates herself with WWE legend

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch has cut a promo following her Money in the Bank qualifying match after RAW went off-air.

Big Time Becks won a Last Chance Elimination Match featuring Shayna Baszler, Nikki A.S.H., Tamina, Xia Li, and Doudrop in the main event. She pinned the latter following a Manhandle Slam.

In a WWE Digital Exclusive following her win on the main event of RAW, The Man addressed the fans and asked if they enjoyed John Cena's 20th anniversary celebration.

She added that she was the living embodiment of Cena's 'Never Give Up' tagline as she had overcome all the obstacles her way.

"I hope you all enjoyed 20 years of John Cena. Well, let me tell you what, I didn't need a pep talk from John Cena to know that I am the living embodiment of 'never give up'. Because there have been many times, there have been many times in the last few months that I've been down, but not for a second have I been out," Lynch said. (00:04 - 00:39)

Becky Lynch cited how her resume spoke for itself, and she should have got a match at MITB without hesitation. The six-time women's champion believes her comeback made her the definition of 'Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect.'

"Even though how I have made history speaks for itself, even though I have changed the game for ever and it speaks for itself, even though that should've meant I automatically get a match at Money in the Bank, none of that matters. What matters is my comeback story and you better believe that this is my comeback story because I am the definition of Hustle, Loyalty and Respect." (00:58 - 1:43)

Becky Lynch and John Cena have crossed paths before

On the January 1st edition of SmackDown in 2019, John Cena kicked off the show by issuing an open challenge to any superstar. The Man walked out and mocked the Cenation Leader, stating she was the only one who could fill up his shoes.

Later, Becky Lynch and John Cena defeated Andrade Almas (now known as Andrade El Idolo) and Zelina in a mixed tag match.

During the bout, Big Time Becks taunted the 16-time world champion and even threw him out of the ring. At the end of the match, Cena extended a handshake, to which Lynch mocked him with his 'You can't see me' gesture.

Becky Lynch lost her RAW Women's title at WrestleMania 38 to Bianca Belair and has been on an unsuccessful quest to get it back. With her determination to win back her lost title, it is yet to be seen whether Big Time Becks will be successful in capturing the Money in the Bank briefcase this Saturday.

