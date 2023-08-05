6-time champion rips up Seth Rollins magazine cover ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2023

Current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins was recently on the cover of a magazine. However, The Visionary's SummerSlam 2023 opponent, Finn Balor, ripped up the magazine's cover to send a message to him.

Throughout Balor's tenure in WWE, he has been a one-time Universal Champion, a two-time Intercontinental Champion, a one-time United States Champion and a two-time NXT Champion.

Now, the Judgment Day member is set to take on Rollins for the world heavyweight title as the two men are in their iconic seven-year-old feud. The Demon King was crowned as the inaugural Universal Champion at SummerSlam 2016 after defeating Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

However, Balor had to relinquish his title the following night on RAW because he suffered a shoulder injury caused by Rollins' Powerbomb on the ring-side barricade. This prompted the Judgment Day member to bottle his anger for seven years and finally face The Beast Slayer at this year's Biggest Party of the Summer.

Before SummerSlam, The Demon King spoke to Kenny McIntosh of Inside the Ropes about his upcoming bout. However, before exiting, he destroyed the front cover of the ITR magazine issue, featuring a picture of Seth Rollins.

Check out the video below: [4:00 - 4:19]

Seth Rollins defended his title against The Miz after WWE SmackDown went off air

After tonight's Friday Night SmackDown, the World Heavyweight Champion put his title on the line against former WWE Champion The Miz in a dark match.

The Visionary decided to tune up his skills before the Biggest Party of the Summer and successfully defended his championship against The A-Lister.

The bout against Finn Balor will be a hard nut to crack because of the involvement of many emotions. Only time will tell if the 37-year-old star can do what it takes against the highly motivated Judgment Day member at SummerSlam tonight.

What did you think of Balor ripping up Rollins' picture on the cover of the magazine? Sound off in the comments section below.

