6-time Champion steps up as Seth Rollins' World Title challenger at Crown Jewel 2023

Seth Rollins overcame the odds against a very game Shinsuke Nakamura in two consecutive Premium Live Events, with his most recent effort coming in a Last Man Standing Match at Fastlane 2023. He already has a new challenger who has stepped up.

Seth Rollins came out on RAW this week and spoke about how he doesn't know how long he's going to be able to hold it up, and he seemed rather surprised when his challenger came right to his face rather than sneakily attacking him from behind.

That man was none other than six-time Champion Drew McIntyre. The Scotsman is rumored to be turning heel soon, and while that could happen, he didn't act like a heel in this segment.

He simply told Seth Rollins of his desire to face him at 100% and challenged him to a match at Crown Jewel. Pleasantly surprised at not being attacked from behind, The Visionary accepted his challenge.

It was an interesting segment that saw McIntyre move on from his story with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

The duo had called him out for not helping those in need when he was in a position to do so - a move that he defended by stating that nobody helped him when he used to get jumped by The Bloodline.

