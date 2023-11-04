6-time Champion wins with a rare move during his 900th match at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

The annual WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event is underway and fans witnessed a stellar opening match during the pre-show where Sami Zayn participated in his 900th career WWE match in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier this year, Sami Zayn was separated from Kevin Owens on Monday Night RAW after Jey Uso moved to the red brand. The partnership of Owens and Zayn is over for now but the former Honorary Uce is still going after The Judgment Day on WWE RAW.

Meanwhile, JD McDonagh is trying his best to impress the members of the heinous stable as he wants to be a part of The Judgment Day. Regardless of his desire to join the faction, McDonagh had to prove himself to the stable when he faced Sami Zayn in Saudi Arabia.

Expand Tweet

The former Liberator received huge praise from the audience ahead of his rubber match against McDonagh. After a hellacious contest during the pre-show, Zayn hit McDonagh with a Helluva Kick and Blue Thunder Bomb to secure the three count for the win in his 900th WWE match.

What are your thoughts on Sami Zayn's singles run on Monday Night RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here