6-time Intercontinental Champion's first appearance announced post-WWE release

WWE Superstars have to find new gigs or roles outside of the company once they are released or fired from the promotion. Last month, several superstars were laid off from the Titanland after the merger with UFC. Recently, it was revealed that former Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler is set to have his first appearance following the release.

In 2008, Dolph Ziggler made his way to Monday Night RAW and became one of the most popular stars in the Modern Era. The Showoff is a decorated superstar as he has done it all in the world of sports entertainment in the Stamford-based promotion.

Last month, the WWE Universe was shocked upon finding out that Dolph Ziggler was released from the promotion. Today, Ziggler and his brother Ryan Nemeth announced Hunkamania for November in Chicago.

"The Nemeth Bros are pro wrestling superstars Ryan Nemeth (AEW) and Nic Nemeth (AKA Dolph Ziggler from WWE). Hunkamania is a comedy variety show featuring stand-up, funny stories from the road, special guests from the world of pro wrestling, and once-in-lifetime audience interaction!" [H/T - EventBrite]

Hunkamania is a comedy variety show that will feature Stand-up comedy, some special guests from pro wrestlers, and more.

This will be Dolph Ziggler's first live appearance in front of a crowd following his release from the promotion. It will be interesting to see what The Showoff does next in his career.

Jim Ross believes WWE will rehire Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler's release from the promotion came as a shock to fans across the globe. The Showoff was with the company for over a decade, where he captured almost all titles except the Universal Championship.

Dolph Ziggler has previously gone toe-to-toe against Triple H and lost. Speaking on Grilling with JR, the veteran commentator believes that Hunter will rehire The Showoff in the near future. Check it out:

"I don't know that he's permanently gonna be gone from WWE. I think once the dust settles and you start thinking about roles that he could fill, and there are many, not just wrestling […] Ziggler's a star, and you don't just cast stars to the side. So I'm predicting that Ziggler gets back in the game of WWE in some role, but a different role than wrestling," said JR. [40:31 – 41:16]

Currently, no released superstar has been rehired by the promotion. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the former Grand Slam Champion.

