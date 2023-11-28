6-time WWE champion claims to be "still friends" with CM Punk

The past weekend marked one of the biggest surprises in pro-wrestling history as CM Punk returned to the Triple H-led WWE, and everyone in the industry has made their feelings known.

Punk's return at Survivor Series: WarGames fetched him mixed reactions from his peers, some more apparent than others. Most recently, multi-time champion Mickie James took to social media to make her feelings known to the returning superstar.

James reshared a post including two old pictures of her and CM Punk posing as champions. The former women's champion wrote "Still friends" while reposting and followed it with a heart emoji.

You can see her post on X below:

There were multiple reports of Micki James' contract seemingly ending with IMPACT, raising speculations over her potential WWE return. She addressed her contract status on a recent episode of GAW TV and revealed she was never contracted with IMPACT while working in the promotion. However, she maintained that she still has a great relationship with President Scott D'Amore.

CM Punk says he is "not here to make friends" on WWE RAW

The arena erupted with a deafening pop as Punk made his way to the ring with a live microphone to cut his first promo on RAW in nine years. He described WWE as his home and attributed the same title to his fans, thanking them for chanting his name while he was away.

Punk referred to Paul Heyman's old advice, where the latter had said that he would not get everything he wanted in WWE until he left and returned. He also said that everyone welcomed him back with open arms before correcting himself and changing it to "almost" everybody.

Ultimately, he briefly paused and stared into the camera before stating his intention. CM Punk said he is not here in WWE to make friends. Instead, he is here to make money. Fans are excited to see what's next for Punk on the red brand in the Royal Rumble season.