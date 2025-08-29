6-time WWE champion confirms decision to step away from wrestling 

A major star has confirmed that she wasn't interested in competing at this point in her career, but made it clear she wasn't ruling out a WWE return in the future. In a recent chat, Carmella explained that she was devoting her time to motherhood.

Carmella had a 12-year tenure in WWE, which began in 2013 and ended earlier this year on an acrimonious note. She enjoyed considerable success, winning the SmackDown Women's Championship and Tag Team Titles once, and the 24/7 Title four times. However, Carmella only appeared sporadically in recent years.

In a new interview with Search Bar, the 37-year-old star revealed that her priority is being a mother and that she is currently enjoying spending time at home away from the grind of a hectic wrestling schedule. However, Carmella was quick to mention that she did intend to return to wrestling and WWE when the timing is right.

"I don’t have any plans. I’m so in my mom era and I love it. Never in a million years did I think I would enjoy being at home and being a mom more than working and hustling, but I feel like I did that for so long. The grind in WWE is so hard; it’s like we don’t have an off-season. You’re on the road 52 weeks a year and for the first time in my life, I’m enjoying just a slower pace of life. I think eventually I would love to go back at some point. So, never say never," she said. [H/T - TJR Wrestling]

Carmella claims WWE "ghosted" her

A few months ago, Carmella confirmed that it was the global juggernaut that chose to part ways with her, not the other way around.

The six-time WWE champion also claimed that she was ghosted by the company and questioned if the decision had anything to do with her being a woman and having recently given birth to a child.

"No. (On if she was out of WWE by choice). That’s the whole point, to get people talking and to be bold in your face. Let’s talk about it. Let’s have the conversations that women aren’t having. Is it because I’m a woman? Is it because I had a baby? It just feels like a sh***y way to end a 12-career with the company, like this is how it ended. [Corey Graves] He still has a job. We had a kid, and he has a job, but I don’t. I mean, I guess fast forward until a few weeks ago and I got a call saying that my contract was up in ten days. [Everyone] ghosted. Completely ghosted. What if this is the end of my career? What am I doing with my life, what do I have to offer? Why wasn’t I given an opportunity somewhere else?”

Considering things have been sour between the two sides, even though Carmella's husband, Corey Graves, continues to work on RAW and NXT as a commentator, it remains to be seen if her return ever becomes a reality.

