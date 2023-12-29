6-time WWE champion takes a cheeky dig at The Rock, Steve Austin, and Hulk Hogan after major title match

A six-time WWE champion recently took massive shots at The Rock, Steve Austin, and Hulk Hogan after a major title match at the Madison Square Garden live event on December 26, 2023. The name in question is Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre and Seth Rollins are currently in a heated feud. The duo faced each other at the Crown Jewel 2023 Premium Live Event for the World Heavyweight Championship, during which The Scottish Warrior failed to secure the title but later demanded a rematch.

They recently faced each other at The Garden, but Drew lost again. He will get another shot at the gold on the Day 1 episode of Monday Night RAW on January 1, 2024.

Following the MSG show, WWE's Twitter handle posted a video in which Drew McIntyre is seen talking about his first-ever main event at one of the biggest shows of the year.

The Scottish Warrior added that it was WWE's biggest live event of all time because he was in the main event, taking a massive shot at The Rock, Steve Austin, and Hulk Hogan, who he believes couldn't bring in this much audience.

"Drew McIntyre's first-ever main event at The Garden... Live event gate, oh, it was just the biggest live event of all time for WWE. Go online and check the numbers. Look up shows with The Rock, [Hulk] Hogan, [Steve] Austin on them. Last night blew it out the water. I'm not saying it's cause Old Big Mac was in the main event, but I'm not, not saying that." [0:13 - 0:51]

You can check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Drew McIntyre thought CM Punk looked stupid in his gear at the WWE MSG live event

In the same video, Drew McIntyre discussed CM Punk's match against Dominik Mysterio.

The Scottish Warrior mentioned that he believes The Second City Saint looked stupid while wrestling in "under tights."

"And he seems to have forgotten his gear, he was wrestling in under tights, so looked pretty stupid." [From 00:31 to 00:34]

Some fans believe McIntyre will become one of the biggest heels if he loses against Seth Rollins on the Day 1 episode of Monday Night RAW. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the match.

Do you want to see Drew McIntyre as the next World Heavyweight Champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit WWE and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from this article.