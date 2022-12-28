6-time WWE world champion's ex-wife was banned from attending shows, wrestling veteran confirms

Kenny Bolin recently recalled how Dave Bautista, known in WWE as Batista, was not allowed to take his wife to some wrestling shows.

Batista began his WWE career in the company's Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) developmental system between 2000 and 2002. At the time, Bolin worked for OVW as an on-screen manager while Jim Cornette was the promotion's booker.

On Rene Dupree's Cafe de Rene podcast, Bolin said Cornette once banned Batista's ex-wife Angie from attending OVW events. The wrestling legend made the decision because he did not want the up-and-coming star, then known as Leviathan, to receive cheers:

"She actually got banned from OVW," Bolin said. "Jimmy banned her. He banned her because she was cheering for the heel." [1:26 – 1:41]

Batista's marriage to Angie lasted eight years between 1998 and 2006. The six-time WWE world champion once confronted Bolin following a comment he made about his ex-wife.

Why Batista disliked WWE's OVW territory

Superstars usually learn everything they need to know about the wrestling business in developmental before moving to the main roster. In Batista's case, however, he once claimed to have learned nothing during his two years in OVW.

Kenny Bolin said the comments were not well received by the company's higher-ups, including top-level officials and former OVW owner Danny Davis:

"I also remember what Danny Davis said when he heard Batista said that, and I also remember what the WWE officials said to him. 'Well, the other 39 wrestlers that would sit up here and f***ing learn what to do, why did you not?'" [0:07 – 0:19]

Bolin added that Batista had an issue with being asked to shave his head to portray the Leviathan character:

"He b*****d about shaving his head and said it made him sick all the time. He didn't like going without hair. I haven't seen him with hair since. Apparently, eventually, it became not a big deal and he didn't get sick as much." [0:21 – 0:31]

Despite his early struggles in the wrestling industry, Batista became one of WWE's biggest stars of the 2000s. The 53-year-old is also widely regarded as one of the best wrestler-turned-actors in Hollywood.

Did you enjoy watching Batista's matches? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Cafe de Rene and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Recommended Video Ever wonder how WWE works behind the scenes? Here are 8 WWE secrets that were caught on camera

Poll : 0 votes