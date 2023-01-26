60-year-old legend should debut for WWE at Royal Rumble 2023, according to Bill Apter (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently stated that it would be good to see The Great Muta show up at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 as part of his retirement tour.

One of wrestling's greatest performers, the 60-year-old, competed for the final time in his The Great Muta avatar at Pro Wrestling NOAH's The Great Muta Final "Bye-Bye" event on January 22, 2023. The veteran performer is still scheduled to compete as Keiji Muto against Tetsuya Naito at the Tokyo Dome on February 21st in his retirement match.

One of the biggest highlights of The Great Muta's retirement tour has been his match with Shinsuke Nakamura at NOAH's The New Year 2023 event.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter pitched an interesting idea for The Great Muta's WWE debut. The veteran journalist stated that the 60-year-old should enter as a surprise entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

"Wouldn't it be great if The Great Muta, who's on his retirement tour, winds up in the Royal Rumble?" said Bill Apter. (26:15 - 26:21)

Check out the Spotify link below:

Bill Apter on CM Punk showing up at WWE Royal Rumble

In the same conversation, Bill Apter spoke about the possibility of CM Punk returning to WWE as part of the Men's Royal Rumble match.

Apter stated that if Punk was planned to be a part of the Premium Live Event, the promotion should have announced it beforehand as it would draw more attention.

"I don't think whether he is or isn't... I don't know either but I don't think he's trying to be there. I really don't know. First of all, him being a surprise it would work more if they announced this CM Punk is coming back and he's going to be in the Royal Rumble. That would draw more attention than him being a surprise in my opinion," said Apter. (25:06 - 25:33)

Shreya 🌸 @shrexoxo He wore a red and black coloured t shirt.... I dunno what to say



#RoyalRumble #CMPunk Guys... I just had a dream that CM Punk returned at Royal Rumble with a huge applauseHe wore a red and black coloured t shirt.... I dunno what to say Guys... I just had a dream that CM Punk returned at Royal Rumble with a huge applause 😭 He wore a red and black coloured t shirt.... I dunno what to say#RoyalRumble #CMPunk https://t.co/4nNcwZgjMZ

Since CM Punk is still a part of AEW, it's safe to say the chances of him showing up at Royal Rumble are slim at best.

What do you make of Bill Apter's thoughts on The Great Muta debuting for WWE this Saturday? Sound off in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the Spotify link and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Recommended Video: Watch 36 Fascinating Royal Rumble Facts You Didn’t Know

Poll : 0 votes