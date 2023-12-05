60-year-old legend ready to return if Triple H reaches out; still hopeful to get a retirement match in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Madusa (Alundra Blayze) is still seemingly hopeful she will have a retirement match.

Madusa had a two-year run in the Stamford-based company between 1993 and 1995. During her stint, the 60-year-old won the Women's Championship three times. Following her release from WWE, the Hall of Famer moved to WCW, where she remained active for nearly five years before retiring from professional wrestling.

Over the past few years, Madusa made several sporadic appearances on WWE TV. Meanwhile, she returned to the ring after nearly 18 years of absence to participate in the 20-woman Battle Royal at Evolution in 2018.

On an episode of her Paving The Way podcast, Madusa claimed it would be "awesome" to get a retirement match. She disclosed that she would train for months at Natalya's school if she received a call from WWE under Triple H's creative leadership:

"You know, it would be awesome, God, someday I might just get a retirement match. I f***ing can go right now. Training, training, training, training. [When was the last time you bounced off the ropes?] Well, Evolution [laughs]. But it's like riding a bike, you know. If they came to me and say, 'Hey Duse, what do you think about this?' I'd be like, 'F***!' I'll be at Nattie's f***ing training. Oh, I'd be there months ahead of time and I'd come in full force, yeah," she said. [24:34 - 25:07]

Madusa wants a match against top WWE Superstar

During an interview with Scott Fishman of TV Insider earlier this year, Madusa discussed the possibility of having a retirement match. The 60-year-old named a few dream opponents, including Rhea Ripley and Natalya.

Meanwhile, the three-time Women's Champion claimed everyone wants to see her square off against Charlotte Flair:

"It would have to be somebody I can have a great match with,” said Madusa. “That if I bump my head and forgot something they can carry the match. Anything can happen. It could be a Nattie, Beth Phoenix, a Rhea Ripley. Everyone wants to see Charlotte Flair and Madusa. I still think that would be phenomenal," she said.

