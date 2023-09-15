As per a WWE veteran, Bray Wyatt had his fair share of doubters backstage who didn't trust his creative ideas.

Wyatt was one of the most brilliant minds in all of pro-wrestling. His creativity knew no bounds and he was always ready to discuss ideas with WWE's higher-ups.

On the latest edition of Something To Wrestle, Bruce Prichard said that many people backstage didn't understand Bray Wyatt's ideas and he begged them to just try them out. Check out his comments below:

"I don’t know if there were maybe a handful of people — and when I say a handful, one handful — that thought this is just different enough, this is going to work big time. There were a lot more that were looking at us going, 'What in the f*** is this?' I’m back and new and I’m just begging, 'Just go with it, try it.' We were given a lot of leeway. That was the point: you weren’t supposed to get it. You were supposed to sit back, enjoy it, and go along for a ride. And it took you on a ride. Kudos to Bray for being able to pull off those crazy ideas and continue to pull that off in a way that kept people captivated for a long time." [H/T RSN]

Bray Wyatt was involved in a long list of unique angles and matches

Wyatt and John Cena wrestled in the Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36 in 2020. The unique cinematic presentation is still praised by fans to this day. Wyatt's alter-ego, The Fiend, also had a pretty good run, though it was marred by a Universal title loss to Goldberg and the infamous Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins.

Wyatt did incredibly well as the leader of The Wyatt Family. The trio were insanely popular as heels back when they debuted on the WWE main roster in 2013. Wyatt's stint with Randy Orton and their subsequent feud also produced some intriguing moments.

What was your all-time favorite Bray Wyatt moment in WWE?