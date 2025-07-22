  • home icon
"$600,000" - Roman Reigns' epic return creates a great opportunity for WWE, says wrestling veteran

By Aakaansh Sukale
Published Jul 22, 2025 15:12 GMT
Roman Reigns on RAW! [Image credit: WWE.com]
Roman Reigns made a grand return on WWE RAW heading into SummerSlam 2025 in New Jersey. Meanwhile, Dutch Mantell thinks the return has created a great opportunity for the company in the form of new merchandise.

After Roman Reigns made his epic return against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, he not only got a new name but a new belt was released on the WWE Shop. The belt was reportedly going to play a part back when Reigns was feuding with Solo Sikoa for the Ula Fala, which concluded on WWE RAW's Netflix debut. However, it was never officially featured on programming.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran reacted to the newly launched belt and stated that the company got a great deal following the Original Tribal Chief's return and can make thousands or millions of dollars for the gimmick belt if they do a limited number deal.

also-read-trending Trending
"Yes. No, but for $600,000, they'll sell more than that at $600. That's not a bad little deal. Great! So, he'll probably be wearing it on TV a time or two. To me, if you're having a limited number made, say 2000 belts, and then give it 10 or 20 years, it's worth a lot more than that," Mantell said. (From 01:50 to 02:30)
youtube-cover
Roman Reigns and Jey Uso teamed up on WWE RAW

After the Original Tribal Chief saved CM Punk and Jey Uso last week, Paul Heyman decided to confront him on the most recent edition of WWE RAW. In the show's main event, Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed appeared with Seth Rollins' Money in the Bank briefcase.

Later, the 40-year-old megastar appeared and went off on the former Wiseman for his actions leading up to WrestleMania 41. Moreover, he called the Hall of Famer a "dumba**" before Breakker stepped in and cut a promo on the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The promo led to an all-out brawl, and before the Original Tribal Chief could get a Tsunami from Bronson Reed, Jey Uso came to the rescue, and the cousins hit a double spear on Breakker and Reed to close the show. This likely indicates that a tag team match could take place in New Jersey between the four names.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

About the author
Aakaansh Sukale

Aakaansh Sukale

Twitter icon

Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.

With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.

He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite.

Know More

Edited by Aakaansh Sukale
