61-year-old legend says he will not be attending RAW 30th-anniversary show despite being invited by WWE

WWE legend Tatanka recently revealed that he will not be present at the upcoming RAW is XXX show despite being invited by the company. The 61-year-old also disclosed the reason behind his decision.

Tatanka was a part of the Stamford-based promotion during the early and mid-90s. He was widely popular among fans and was pushed as an undefeated star for a brief period of time. He left the company in 1996 due to family and spiritual issues and started wrestling on the Independent Circuit.

He returned to WWE for a second stint in 2005 and wrestled the likes of The Miz and William Regal. He requested his release from the company in 2007, mentioning that he was not done with the company and would like to return someday. He also appeared on the "Legends Night" of RAW in January 2021.

Tatanka disclosed in a Twitter post that he was invited by the global juggernaut five weeks back for a special appearance on the upcoming 30th-anniversary of RAW. The 61-year-old however, declined it, stating that he'll be with his son, whose wrestling team just won the Regional Championship.

"Even though @WWE contacted me 5 weeks ago, I will not be attending the 30th Anniversary Show...instead, as noted, my Son's Wrestling Team won the Regional Championship & we're heading out of town to the State Championship! No better place I would rather be! #Father #Son Support!"

Tatanka @NativeTatanka Even though @WWE contacted me 5 weeks ago, I will not be attending the 30th Anniversary Show...instead, as noted, my Son's Wrestling Team won the Regional Championship & we're heading out of town to the State Championship! No better place I would rather be! #Father #Son Support! Even though @WWE contacted me 5 weeks ago, I will not be attending the 30th Anniversary Show...instead, as noted, my Son's Wrestling Team won the Regional Championship & we're heading out of town to the State Championship! No better place I would rather be! #Father #Son Support! https://t.co/9tvWX54L4Z

Several WWE Legends are advertised for RAW IS XXX

Monday Night RAW is the longest-running weekly episodic television show in history. The show will be completing 30 years of TV programming next week and the company is pulling out all the stops to make it a memorable night.

So far, legends like The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, X-Pac, Ron Simmons, Road Dogg, Teddy Long, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Kurt Angle, and The Bella Twins have been announced for the show.

Next week's edition of the red brand will also feature an acknowledgment ceremony for Roman Reigns, for which every generation of The Bloodline is slated to be present. Many believe that it could also kickstart the much-awaited feud between The Tribal Chief and The Rock.

The flagship program will also feature a couple of title matches with Austin Theory defending the United States Championship against Bobby Lashley while The Usos will put their RAW Tag Team titles on the line against The Judgment Day. Becky Lynch and Bayley will also get a chance to settle their differences inside a steel cage.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes