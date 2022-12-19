61-year-old veteran admits he has real-life heat with Triple H to this day due to controversial comments (Exclusive)

Triple H distanced himself from his ex-girlfriend and former WWE Superstar Chyna over two decades ago. Several years ago, he made a controversial comment about her Hall of Fame induction, leading Chyna's good friend, Vince Russo, to have real-life heat with The Game.

For those who are unaware, the late great Chyna got involved in an adult film career after wrestling. The Game had revealed that Chyna wasn't inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame because of the fear that children would search for her name and learn about her history in adult films. The former champion was inducted into the Hall of Fame three years after her death as a part of D-Generation X.

On the latest edition of The Wrestling Outlaws, ex-WWE writer Vince Russo said that the comments that The King of Kings made about Chyna infuriated him, causing real-life heat between the two men:

"Listen. I get so pissed off with the WWE when it comes to stuff like this. It goes back to when he [Triple H] took a horrible, horrible shot at Chyna when she was alive, saying, 'Chyna is not in the Hall of Fame because if little Johnny went on his computer and googled Chyna, what is he going to see?'. It pissed me off and that caused the heat between me and Triple H to this day because I went off on him like a lunatic." (3:01-3:28)

You can watch the full video below:

Triple H was thrilled about Chyna's Hall of Fame induction

After Chyna's tragic passing in 2016, both Stephanie McMahon and Triple H were far more receptive to her, with the latter stating that Chyna's impact was "undeniable."

The talks of Chyna getting inducted into the Hall of Fame escalated over the next few years, culminating with a deserved spot in the Class of 2019. On The State Of Combat podcast, The Game commented on her Hall of Fame induction:

"The time has passed where everything can just happen and it can be right for her where the moment of putting her in the Hall of Fame for this manner is about her accomplishments and not about anything else."

