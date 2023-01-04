Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently opined how the company may have ruined Austin Theory's United States Championship run.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Theory faced his arch-rival Seth Rollins in a singles match. After an enthralling encounter, Theory defeated The Visionary to retain his United States Championship.

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that WWE has to book Theory to beat the top guys.

He added that if, after beating Rollins, he beats someone further down the pecking order, it would not be beneficial to him.

"So he beat Seth Rollins, who up the food chain is next? Who you gonna have him beat next? That's what I'm saying bro, they are just starting with this Theory run and they already have him beat probably at least one or two top guys on RAW. Okay bro, so now anything below Seth Rollins is going to do nothing for him. You gotta have him beat those people on the way up and then when he gets to Rollins. Now you gotta have to go in the reverse direction and it's gonna mean nothing, bro," said Russo. [47:25-48:11]

Check out the latest edition of Legion of RAW below:

If you're interested in sports betting, the Jacksonville Jaguars play the Tennessee Titans this week! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Vince Russo said that Road Dogg should return to face Austin Theory

The wrestling veteran recently stated that WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg should return to face United States Champion Austin Theory.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the veteran suggested that the United States Champion could go on a heated on-screen feud with Triple H. Russo added that during the feud, he could take on the X-Pac and Road Dogg.

Vince Russo further reasoned that since Triple H is not medically fit to compete in a match, the WWE Hall of Famer should challenge Theory.

"Bro, you can even throw Road Dogg there in the interim. Give him a match. Let Road Dogg stand for you; you know what I mean. Theory will want Hunter, but Hunter can't do it because of his physical condition, but Road Dogg would be right there," said Vince Russo.

With Royal Rumble fast approaching, it remains to be seen who will challenge Austin Theory at the event. The youngster could continue his feud against Seth Rollins, or a new challenger could soon arise.

What are your thoughts on Austin Theory facing The Visionary on RAW? Sound off in the comment section below.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes