61-year-old wrestling legend says Charlotte Flair "kicked the crap" out of him as a teenager (Exclusive)

Charlotte Flair has been around for a decade now in WWE, establishing herself as the most accomplished woman in the company's history. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo shared an interesting story of Flair as a teenager.

Although Charlotte Flair made her wrestling debut in 2012, she made appearances for WCW at the age of seven and in 2000 when she was just sixteen.

In the second instance, she was in a full-fledged storyline with her father, Ric Flair, brothers Reid and David, as well as Russo, who was also an on-screen figure.

Vince Russo told Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest episode of Writing with Russo that he likes to troll people about discovering Charlotte Flair. He also admitted that she kicked the crap out of him when she was a teenager, possibly referring to their on-screen involvement:

"You know what I love to do to piss people off? I love to tell people, and they take it seriously and they get so mad. When we were doing the angle in WCW with me, David [Flair], Reid [Flair], and Charlotte [Flair] got involved! I remember Charlotte kicking the crap out of me as a [teenager]. I tell people that I'm the person that discovered Charlotte Flair. The marks get so freakin' upset!" (1:35-2:15)

Vince Russo admits that he didn't expect Charlotte Flair would be the one to reach superstardom

On the same episode of Writing with Russo, Vince Russo admitted that he had no idea that The Queen would reach the heights that she did. While he knew that the late Reid Flair always intended to become a wrestler, Russo said he wasn't even aware that Charlotte had any inspiration:

"I knew Reid as a kid was a wrestler. All that heat that Ric [Flair] had with Eric [Bischoff] about wanting to see him wrestle. I knew about Reid, but I had no idea that Charlotte was the one that was going to come out of all of that the superstar. I didn't even know Charlotte had any inspiration whatsoever to be a wrestler." (2:16-2:42)

Charlotte has admitted on numerous occasions that her brother Reid's death was the motivating factor for her to become a professional wrestler. In a way, his legacy lives on through her.

