62-year-old veteran should be scared for his life after betraying Vince McMahon, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

According to ex-WWE writer Vince Russo, a former backstage figure should be scared for his life after betraying Vince McMahon, despite their years together.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, host Dr. Chris Featherstone asked former WWE writer Vince Russo and ex-TNA World Champion EC3 about the recent development in the Vince McMahon-Janel Grant lawsuit. It was revealed that John Laurinaitis was dropped from Grant's lawsuit with the condition that he help her with evidence against McMahon. The latest update is that Laurinaitis was dismissed from the case by the judge.

Vince Russo referenced an iconic scene from the 1972 classic The Godfather and jokingly stated that John Laurinaitis should worry for his life, insinuating that McMahon's connections will make it dangerous for the 62-year-old to move about.

"I swear to god, if I'm John Laurinitis, I ain't leaving the house. I'm pulling down the blinds, I'm shutting off the lights. Remember Sonny Corleone at the toll booth, bro? [From the film The Godfather] This is mafia, this is the rat bro, this is the sellout. I think this is the real dangerous thing. This is going to be the case of the defence - when the case started, John Laurinaitis was standing tall with Vince [McMahon], then he separated himself, and then he went back. So Vince's lawyers are going to attack the credibility and integrity of Laurinaitis apart." [From 01:03 to 01:44]

You can watch the full video below:

John Laurinaitis' decision to turn on Vince McMahon might open the floodgates, says Vince Russo

During the same episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo noted that John Laurinaitis likely just wants to move on with his life, which was likely why he decided to align with Janel Grant to provide evidence against Vince McMahon.

According to Russo, the fact that Laurinaitis is Nikki and Brie Bella's stepfather could be adding heat from "the other side," referring to his family.

Following up from his previous comments, Vince Russo said that John Laurinaitis going against Vince McMahon could open the floodgates for a third party to get involved.

"Here's the dangerous thing. When there's that first rat, when somebody turns, that opens the door for other people. Suddenly, when you get a brand new third party, that's what's really going to be damaging." (1:52-2:17)

It appears Laurinaitis is off the hook for now as he prepares to move on from the entire ordeal with the lawsuit. While he'll have to assist Janel Grant first, it wouldn't be surprising to see him remain a private figure, especially considering the disgraceful nature of his WWE exit.

