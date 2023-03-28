62-year-old WWE veteran admits he has watched just one WrestleMania edition since 1998 (Exclusive)

Millions of people tune into WWE WrestleMania every year as it's inarguably the biggest wrestling show of the calendar year. Vince Russo, however, recently revealed that following WrestleMania 14 in 1998, he did not watch a single edition until 2015.

Vince Russo was a pivotal member of WWE's creative team during the Attitude Era, and as the head writer, he oversaw the booking of WrestleMania 14. During the show, Stone Cold Steve Austin faced Shawn Michaels for the world championship in the main event.

The headliner holds a lot of historical significance as Mike Tyson was the "special outside enforcer," and the event helped WWE garner a lot of mainstream attention.

Vince Russo stated that following WrestleMania 14, he only watched 'Mania 31, which had Seth Rollins pull off the "heist of the century" to become the WWE Champion. That year's WrestleMania is also remembered for Sting's WWE debut match, and Russo even recalled the real reason he checked out the show, as you can view below on this week's Legion of RAW:

"Bro, I would say probably the one I worked on. Chris, after the one I worked on, which was Austin and Shawn. Bro, since WrestleMania 14, I've watched one WrestleMania! And it's that one [WrestleMania 31] because I was there to be at a convention, and I had nothing else to do, so I watched it in the hotel room. Yep!" [27:40 – 29:00]

WrestleMania 39 has shaped up to be one of the biggest WWE cards in recent years

With 13 matches already announced for the upcoming mega show, WrestleMania Hollywood will be the first under the Triple H regime.

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes' undisputed world title bout will close out night two, and in general, the whole WrestleMania build has depended on the highly successful Bloodline storyline. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn going up against The Usos for the undisputed tag team title is another obvious crowd favorite, with many hoping it will main event night one.

In addition to every major title being up for grabs, WrestleMania 39 will also have a few grudge matches. Among the list, Rey Mysterio and Dominik's first-time-ever showdown is expected to get the most traction.

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos has surprisingly also gotten over with the fans as the battle between the behemoths could lead to some highlight reel moments.

