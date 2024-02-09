63-year-old veteran says there's one major allegation that Vince McMahon can't possibly prove wrong in court (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon has a whole set of allegations against him as a result of Janel Grant's bombshell lawsuit. One of the things that wasn't specifically denied was the text messages that were allegedly from McMahon himself. A 63-year-old veteran revealed why that's going to be a difficult allegation for McMahon to prove wrong in a court of law.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, 63-year-old wrestling veteran figure Vince Russo spoke in detail about theories he had regarding Vince McMahon's exit from WWE.

Vince Russo theorized that Janel Grant could have taken McMahon's phone while he was asleep and sent herself the shocking text messages that were presented in the lawsuit. He said that McMahon can't prove them false in a court of law:

"Hypothetically, could 77-year-old Vince McMahon not have fallen asleep and could she not have gotten a hold of his cell phone? Could she not have written those text messages? And then erased them? Once you write them, they're there. How in the world would Vince prove, 'Yeah, I didn't write them'? How would he ever prove that? You can't." (11:27-11:58)

Note: It should be mentioned that these are merely theories and are not being claimed as factual in any way. There is little evidence to suggest that Janel Grant sent herself the text messages, while Mr. McMahon, for his part, has not specifically acknowledged this part of the allegations against him

Seth Rollins finally broke his silence on the Vince McMahon allegations

Not many WWE stars have been asked about the allegations against the former WWE CEO, but Cody Rhodes received a lot of praise for his genuine response to the situation in the post-Royal Rumble 2024 Press Conference.

Another star who responded to the allegations, albeit briefly, is the man who has been chasing a match against Cody at WrestleMania - World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

Rollins responded to the allegations against Vince McMahon when talking to Maggie and Perloff on CBS Sports Radio, saying:

“It’s awful. It’s terrible. I hate it. It’s a disgusting situation.”

It's certainly believable when the talent in the locker room state that they found out about the allegations in real-time, the same as everybody else. Triple H was on the receiving end of criticism for making that very statement - something that fans have a hard time believing, considering his role in the WWE Board of Directors until 2023.

