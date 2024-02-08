Seth Rollins breaks silence on the Vince McMahon scandal

Seth Rollins has been working hard to convince Cody Rhodes to face him at WrestleMania 40. However, that doesn't mean the recent scandal involving former executive chairman Vince McMahon has escaped his notice.

Seth Rollins holds WWE's World Heavyweight Championship on television, making him one of the most important superstars on the roster today. He was instrumental in bringing change to the business alongside Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley in the past decade.

When asked about the man behind World Wrestling Entertainment and the unwanted media that he has brought to the product, Rollins decided to comment on the matter. Speaking to Maggie and Perloff on CBS Sports Radio, The Visionary limited his words but admitted disgust over the news:

“It’s awful. It’s terrible. I hate it. It’s a disgusting situation.”

Expand Tweet

Rollins himself is in a bit of a pickle. He got injured on the January 15th episode of RAW during a title defense against Jinder Mahal. But the champion has reiterated ever since that he will be ready for WrestleMania 40 in April. He has also appeared on TV regularly since the incident.

Seth Rollins is jealous of CM Punk, claims the former WWE Champion

Perhaps one of the most anticipated bouts of WrestleMania's 40th edition was CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. Even without Punk's Rumble victory, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the contest would be booked in April. That was until the returning star was sidelined due to a triceps injury that happened during the battle royal.

Nonetheless, Punk had remarked on Seth Rollins prior to the turn of events. The latter had been going on and on about how much disdain he has towards The Straight Edge Superstar.

When he appeared on the WWE Preview Special show last month, CM Punk finally decided to address the situation:

"What Seth honestly feels about me is none of my business, that's how I approach it. Maybe he's jealous, maybe he's envious, it's not for me to decide and figure out. Luckily, there is a ring. A lot of times, when you have differences with somebody, you get to settle it in the ring," Punk said.

CM Punk returned to WWE in November 2023, and fans have responded enthusiastically to the prodigal son's comeback. Despite a minor unexpected setback, it's a given that The Second City Saint will be back better than before.

Who will step up to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40? Let us know in the comments section below!

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE