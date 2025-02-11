64-year-old WWE veteran reveals he was the main brain behind The Undertaker-Kane storyline (Exclusive)

The storyline between The Undertaker and Kane is one of the greatest tales ever told by WWE. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently noted that he was the person behind the storyline.

Kane made his debut in WWE as The Undertaker's half-brother at Badd Blood: In Your House in October 1997. The on-screen brothers went on to have a lengthy rivalry before they joined forces. The storyline between them continued for decades, with The Big Red Machine and The Deadman often facing each other as well as standing on the same side of the ring.

Vince Russo, who was a part of the WWE creative team in the 1990s, revealed that he wrote the beginning of the detailed storyline between the two legends on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW.

"[on him being the one behind The Undertaker and Kane storyline] Absolutely!" he said.

The 64-year-old also credited narrator Percy for adding depth to the feud:

"I swear to god, what I loved about that more than anything that never gets the attention or the due was the narrator telling that whole story and that was Percy. People always talk about how great Kane and Taker were, but take him out of the equation, week to week to week telling that story, and it would’ve been half as good if you were lucky. He was the whole key and the catalyst to that." [From 41:48 onwards]

Russo left the Stamford-based promotion in 1999. While he returned to the company for a second stint in 2002, it did not last long, and he ended up leaving in just a few months.

