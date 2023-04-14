65-year-old former WWE Champion is allegedly Roman Reigns' favorite wrestler

Roman Reigns' favorite wrestler has seemingly been revealed.

WWE Superstar Natalya recently appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet and opened up about her uncle Bret Hart. The Hitman is one of the greatest wrestlers in the history of pro wrestling.

While speaking about Bret, Natalya claimed that he is Roman Reigns' favorite wrestler:

"First and foremost, Bret Hart. Bret is, to this day, he inspires the new generation. To inspire, you know, your favorites, that Bret was their favorite. It's funny hearing Roman Reigns say it was, because you know, Roman grew up in a dynasty of wrestlers as well, with The Samoan Dynasty. But I have heard Roman say so many times that Bret made him want to do this." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Check out the entire video down below:

Roman Reigns is currently doing the best work of his career

Bret Hart was one of WWE's biggest names in the mid-90s, along with The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, and many others. Reigns is currently the biggest name in all of pro wrestling today. He is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and is a massive draw.

Last year, Reigns appeared on The Michael Kay Show. The Tribal Chief made a bold statement and called himself the greatest of all time:

"To me, I’m not trying to get there. I believe I’m there. I believe I’m living in the day of The GOAT within my own performance. I’m just constantly pushing myself, and for many reasons, I feel like I’m surrounded by the greatest and me as a singles competitors, as the Universal Champion, as the top guy of WWE, the face of this billion dollar company, I’m the greatest of all time."

Reigns will certainly be remembered as one of the all-time greats when he decides to hang up his boots. It remains to be seen what else he manages to accomplish before he calls it quits and leaves the pro wrestling business.

Do you think Reigns will surpass Bret Hart in the discussion of the all-time greats of pro wrestling? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

