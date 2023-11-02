65-year-old veteran is on board for Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano's tag team run on WWE RAW

Johnny Gargano made a striking comeback to WWE RAW on the October 2nd edition, immediately following Tommaso Ciampa's main event title match against Intercontinental Champion Gunther. The iconic NXT tag team DIY has now officially reunited on the main roster.

Lex Luger joined Johnny Gargano on WWE's The Bump this week. While the former revealed that he is a fan of all the factions on the weekly shows today, he pointed out DIY in particular.

Their run in NXT was legendary, according to the loyal fanbase that followed them throughout their highs and lows. For those unaware, they not only had a successful run as a tag team but even had a deeply personal rivalry against one another. Lex Luger is genuinely excited for their run on the main roster:

"I love it. I'm excited for you guys man," Lex Luger told Johnny Gargano on The Bump. "It's gonna be a lot of fun to watch." [From 57:44 to 57:54]

At present, they are feuding with Imperium. This past Monday night, DIY defeated Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in tag team action. It remains to be seen whether this will translate into a tag team title opportunity down the line.

Johnny Gargano claims that it is only the beginning for DIY following their win on WWE RAW

While Johnny Wrestling is often hailed by fans as an exceptional talent, he hasn't received the best of opportunities since arriving on the main roster in August 2022. The same can be ascertained from Tommaso Ciampa's early run with The Miz.

All of that can change now, though. Johnny Gargano took to social media to reflect on how far they have come since being the top guys in NXT:

"When we first started in @WWE in 2016.. @CiampaWWE and I often wondered what #DIY would look like on #RAW or Smackdown.. It took us a while to get to this point but our story is unlike any other and we carry those moments with us. Tonight was just the beginning," Johnny Gargano wrote.

They have held the NXT Tag Team Championship once and the former black-and-gold brand's top title. What does the future hold for DIY on the main roster? Only time will tell.

