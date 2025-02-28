66-year-old veteran discusses renewed relationship with WWE; wants a Hall of Fame induction

Wrestling legend Lex Luger has discussed how his relationship with WWE has changed. The two parties renewed their relationship after years of limited interaction.

In 1995, The Total Package shockingly jumped ship to WCW, Vince McMahon's biggest competitor at the time, while the latter was expecting him to re-sign his contract. Vince felt betrayed, and the 66-year-old never competed in WWE again, even after the promotion acquired its rival in 2001.

During a recent conversation with Chris Van Vliet, Lex Luger mentioned that he mended his relationship with the wrestling juggernaut and that they see him as a different guy. He said he's thankful the company welcomed him back and expressed interest in a Hall of Fame induction.

“I think they waited and observed that I was a different guy now, and I felt that they learned to maybe trust who I was, that this wasn’t some temporary thing, this is the new Lex Luger, this is the direction he’s headed with his life. So I’m thankful. But they’ve been a real blessing in every way, including financially. You know, they gave me new merch and gave me what the guys call mailbox money," said Luger.

He added:

"So I am very thankful for them welcoming back into the family and making me a part of WWE. Obviously, the Hall of Fame would be the whipped cream and cherry on top for sure. If I never get in the Hall of Fame, I feel like I had a great career. That won’t change it, but it would obviously be a huge honor. Definitely the creme de la creme, for sure.”

Lex Luger on why he thinks he hasn't been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame yet

The Total Package wants a spot in the Hall of Fame, but it has yet to be confirmed whether he will be inducted this year.

When asked why he thinks it hasn't happened yet, Lex Luger stated:

“I don’t know what criteria they do, because there’s a lot of other guys too that should have been in. I don’t know if it was me personally or anything with Vince at all. I’m not sure about that. Only they can answer that.”

There's no doubt that many wrestling fans would love to see Lex Luger in the WWE Hall of Fame one day.

