66-year-old WWE legend sends wholesome message to Batista

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) was ecstatic to see Batista "killing" it in Hollywood. In his excitement, DDP sent a wholesome message of praise to Batista on social media.

Following his retirement from the Stamford-based promotion, Dave Bautista is best known for his role as Drax the Destroyer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which he has been playing since Guardians of the Galaxy.

Similarly, former WCW Champion DDP has dipped his toes into Hollywood. He is part of Indian-American film producer Adi Shankar's strange superhero series The Guardians of Justice. Page plays Night Hawk, who leads an investigation to find his mentor, alien superhero Marvelous Man, who committed suicide on live television.

The two former world champions had a golden opportunity as they bumped into each other during a fan signing event. DDP shared a photo of the two and expressed his excitement at Dave Bautista's Hollywood success.

"So happy to see my brother @DaveBautista killing it in Hollywood," Page wrote.

You can check out the former WCW Champion's tweet below:

Batista was backstage at the final SmackDown of 2022

The Animal appeared backstage at WWE SmackDown in Tampa Bay a few weeks ago. The wrestler-turned-actor most recently competed inside the squared circle against Triple H at WrestleMania 35.

Triple H and Batista have a long history together. Previously, the two men were members of the Evolution faction, along with Ric Flair and Randy Orton. The group dominated the Ruthless Aggression Era and held World Championships among themselves.

However, the 53-year-old hasn't completely abandoned his pro wrestling roots. He was seen with Titus O'Neil backstage at the December 30 edition of SmackDown. Titus took to Twitter to share his photo with the multi-time WWE World Champion.

Check out the photos below:

Do you think the wrestler-turned-actor will make a brief appearance at the upcoming Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below.

